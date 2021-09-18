Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

