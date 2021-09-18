Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 91.8% in August

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.