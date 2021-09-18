Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.64. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 40,260 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manning & Napier by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Manning & Napier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Manning & Napier by 39.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

