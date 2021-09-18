Mark Cutifani Buys 5 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,039 ($39.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.95 ($198.52).

Mark Cutifani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Cutifani bought 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,332 ($43.53) per share, for a total transaction of £133.28 ($174.13).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,591 ($33.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,086.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,196.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

