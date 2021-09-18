Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $143.90. 2,649,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

