Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

