Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 255.52%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -41.23% -53.18% -20.36% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $38.37 million 4.04 -$20.17 million ($0.12) -7.33 Save Foods $230,000.00 108.61 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

