Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.04

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.04 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.99). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.45 ($1.02), with a volume of 2,790,298 shares traded.

MARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £518.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.04.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

