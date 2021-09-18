Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

