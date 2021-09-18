Matrix Service Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

