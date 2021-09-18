Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 71,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,983,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

