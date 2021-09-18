Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MRVL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

