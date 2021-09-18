Matthew Kalish Sells 96,153 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

DKNG stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

