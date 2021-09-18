McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 66,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,445,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
