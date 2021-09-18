McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 66,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,445,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

