Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.63 and traded as high as C$9.48. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 35,830 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on DR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a PE ratio of 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

