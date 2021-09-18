Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 51,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

