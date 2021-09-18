MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.58 Million

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $474.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $493.29 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

