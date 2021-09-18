megaBONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,630.14 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $206,630.14 and approximately $8,784.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.