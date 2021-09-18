Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,121 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.