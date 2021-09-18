Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,789,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.