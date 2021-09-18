Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,255.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.00418312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002393 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.00973853 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

