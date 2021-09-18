Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,089 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.