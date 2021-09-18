Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.