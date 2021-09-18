Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 87,177 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 87,177 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,801,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

