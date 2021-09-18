Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward Sells 9,470 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

