Method Finance (MTHD) One Day Volume Tops $4,659.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $639,843.48 and $4,659.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

