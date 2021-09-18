Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,520.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,345.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.00 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

