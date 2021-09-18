Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.56 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $42,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,956 shares of company stock worth $152,745 over the last 90 days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

