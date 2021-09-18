MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

MCHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MCHVF stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Monday. 15,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. MGM China has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

