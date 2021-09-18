Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

