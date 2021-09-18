MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MSTR stock opened at $614.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

