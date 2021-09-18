Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.