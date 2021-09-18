Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

