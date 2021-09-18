MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in August

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 43,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,216. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

