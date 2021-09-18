Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

