Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist Securities increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

