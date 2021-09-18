Mission Wealth Management LP Has $659,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $133.63 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.