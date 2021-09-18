Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.78 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average is $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

