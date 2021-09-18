Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Update

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCW stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

