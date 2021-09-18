Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MCW stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $2,862,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $4,306,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

