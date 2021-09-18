MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.83.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

