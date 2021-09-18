MonaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

