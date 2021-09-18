Monavale (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,378.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Monavale has a market cap of $4.12 million and $31,378.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $467.82 or 0.00967387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00375778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,721 coins and its circulating supply is 8,815 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

