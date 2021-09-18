monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

monday.com stock traded down $11.35 on Friday, hitting $374.15. 192,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.34. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

