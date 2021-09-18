Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 300,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,214 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,363,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

