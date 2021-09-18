Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

