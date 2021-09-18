Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

