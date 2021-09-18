Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 163.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 849.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 66,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

JBLU stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

