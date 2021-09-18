Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.