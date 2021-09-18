Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

